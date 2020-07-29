Oscar DeLeon, 67, went to be with our Lord on July 26, 2020. He was born on April 15, 1953 in Robstown, Texas to Jose Pilar DeLeon and Maria Martinez DeLeon. He was a Catholic and the owner and operator of Southern Eagle Transport Company. He was a lvong and caring husband, son, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.



He is preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy DeLeon; his father, Jose Pilar DeLeon; and his sister, Oralia Garcia.



He is survived by his wife, Janie DeLeon; his daughter, Diana (Raymond) Evans; his mother, Maria DeLeon; his siblings, Olga Arredondo, Ofelia Cortez and Jose (Esmeralda) DeLeon. He will also be missed by his four grandchildren, Oscar DeLeon-Garcia, Daniela DeLeon-Garcia, Gabriela Evans and Scarlett Evans as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 11am on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas with the Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1pm that same day at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store