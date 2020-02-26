|
|
Oscar Homer Salazar, 73, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on February 22, 2020. He was born on January 16, 1947 in Robstown, Texas to Francisco and Paula Reyes Salazar. He was a Catholic, a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and a lifelong resident of Robstown. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Martha Imelda Perez.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Josie Salazar; his children, Oscar Javier (Emily) Salazar, Brian James (Veronica) Salazar and Martha (Eddie) Rodriguez; his niece, Michelle (Roland) Martinez. He will also be missed by his grandchildren, Paul Salazar, Joseph Salazar, Jacob Salazar, Bethany Munoz, Anthony Munoz, Gabby Salazar, Aaron Rodriguez, Alex Rodriguez, Brianna Salazar, Joshua Bayardo, and April Salazar Reynolds, one great-grandson, Noah Salazar as well as numerous brothers, sisters, cousins and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3, 2020