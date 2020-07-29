Patricia "Patsy" Hernandez Arroyo, age 52, fell asleep in the arms of our Heavenly Father with her loving husband, Oscar by her side. Patsy was born in Robstown, Texas to Ted and Virginia Cantu Hernandez on August 14, 1967. She was a devout catholic, a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and the Prayer Group. Patsy along with her husband opened their home to Foster Care dedicating 16 years to children in need of a loving home. Patsy was known for her kindness and loving heart. If she felt you needed a friend she reached out to you. If you needed prayer she was your prayer warrior by offering a novena, holy water, a scapular, St. Benedict, praying with you or something spiritual to guide you. Since the late 70's Patsy along with her parents, husband, siblings and children dedicated countless hours fundraising for our church.

From the Fiesta Mexicana to building the beautiful image of Our Lady of Guadalupe by the parish hall to spiritual retreats. Patsy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved fashion, she loved to shop, snapchat and call her friends throughout the day illuminating many lives with her vibrant and loving personality. She will be dearly missed by all the lives she touched.



She goes home to the Lord to reunite with her mom whom she missed so much, Virginia Hernandez.



She leaves behind her loving memory and legacy of love and service to her loving husband, Oscar Arroyo. Her father, Ted ( The late Virginia) Hernandez, her children, Joshua (Veronica) Hernandez, Jenny (JT Torres) Hernandez, Kateyln, Sophia, Heather, Penny, Amanda, Caroslee Arroyo and Alyssa Alaniz.

Her siblings, Jerry (Lisa) Hernandez, Melinda Hernandez, Brenda Hernandez and her mother-in-law, Asuncion Arroyo.



She will be dearly missed by the joy of her life, her grandchildren, Karlie, Jonah, Genesis Virginia, Lyla, Saige and Jayden.



She also leaves behind her extended foster care children whom she loved over the 16 year period she was known to them as, "Mom" and she acknowledged them as her daughters.



Patsy will be dearly missed by all her relatives and friends whom she loved dearly.



Viewing with be held from 5PM to 9PM with a rosary for the repose of her soul to be recited at 7PM on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Oscar and Patsy's Wedding Anniversary, Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10AM at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Interment will follow in San Pedro Cemetery in Odem, Texas.



For those unable to attend the rosary and funeral mass, services will be livestreamed by the family.



NOTE FROM THE FAMILY: In honoring Patsy's wishes her casket will be closed.

During this pandemic they truly appreciate all your love expressed to them during this difficult time.

For those attending the services please wear a mask, refrain from hugs, and handshakes to the family. For the safety of all if you are not feeling well please attend the livestream service from the comfort of your home. God bless you all for your understanding during this difficult time.



The seating capacity during this pandemic at the Funeral Home Chapel is 75.



Arrangements Entrusted to:

Ramon Funeral Home

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Tx 78380

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store