Patricia "Patsy" S. Saenz, 54, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was born on June 03, 1965 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Jose E. and Katarina Torres Saenz. She was a Catholic, a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and the Regent of The Catholic Daughters of America. She was also the CEO of Dor-an's Home Health in Robstown, Texas. Her smile and outgoing spirit will always be remembered by all of her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Demetrio and Susana Z. Torres and her paternal grandparents, Domingo and Maria De La Luz Saenz and her brother, Michael Angelo Saenz.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her parents, Joe and Katy Saenz; her brothers, Joe E. "Joey" (Nina) Saenz, Jr., Jonathan Saenz (Michael Rodriguez); her niece, Elexis Saenz; her nephew, Joe E. Saenz, III. She was also loved and adored by her numerous Godsons, Goddaughters, aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. A rosary will be recited at 11am on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel, with the Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 2pm at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020