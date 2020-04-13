|
Pedro Deases Guerrero, 90, was called to be with our Lord on April 07, 2020. He was born on April 13, 1929 in Sinton, Texas to Ignacio Guerrero and Leonor Deases Guerrero. He proudly served our country in the US Army during the Korean Wand was a loving father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jose Nava.
He is survived by his children, Alberto (Nancy Patricia) Guerrero, Johnny Guerrero, Lori Ann Ybarra and Nancy (Rick) Guerrero Gonzales; his sister, Andrea Nava; his brother, Florencio Nava, Jr.; and his ex-wife, Maria Lermas Guerrero. He will also be missed by his eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Burial at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery will follow. Military Honors will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2020