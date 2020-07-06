Robstown - Pedro G. Garcia, 74, was called to be with our Lord on June 28, 2020. He was born on April 29, 1946 in Robstown, Texas to Antonio Garcia, Sr. and Guadalupe Garza Garcia. He proudly served our country in the US Army. He retired from the Corpus Christi Army Depot. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed.



He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Rufino Garcia and Raul Garcia, Sr.



He leaves to cherish his memories to his wife, Maria Garcia; two daughters, Arlena (Albert Sanchez) Garcia and Amanda (Anthony Martinez) Garcia; his siblings, Antonio (Yolanda) Garcia, Jr., Juan (Linda) Garcia, Robert Garcia, Rosalinda (Alfredo) Martinez, Estella (Rene) Flores; his sister-in-law, Ludy Garcia. He was also blessed with three grandchildren, Ariel Garcia, Aralynn Martinez, Anthony Martinez, Jr. and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Sunday, July 05, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Monday, July 06, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial with military honors will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.



Pallbearers will be Anthony Martinez, Albert Sanchez, Joey Carrion, Joey Martinez, Raul Garcia, Jr., Pepe Garza, and Valentin Lopez. Honorary Pallbearer will be AJ Martinez.



Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.

