1/1
Pedro G. Garcia
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pedro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robstown - Pedro G. Garcia, 74, was called to be with our Lord on June 28, 2020. He was born on April 29, 1946 in Robstown, Texas to Antonio Garcia, Sr. and Guadalupe Garza Garcia. He proudly served our country in the US Army. He retired from the Corpus Christi Army Depot. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Rufino Garcia and Raul Garcia, Sr.

He leaves to cherish his memories to his wife, Maria Garcia; two daughters, Arlena (Albert Sanchez) Garcia and Amanda (Anthony Martinez) Garcia; his siblings, Antonio (Yolanda) Garcia, Jr., Juan (Linda) Garcia, Robert Garcia, Rosalinda (Alfredo) Martinez, Estella (Rene) Flores; his sister-in-law, Ludy Garcia. He was also blessed with three grandchildren, Ariel Garcia, Aralynn Martinez, Anthony Martinez, Jr. and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Sunday, July 05, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Monday, July 06, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial with military honors will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Pallbearers will be Anthony Martinez, Albert Sanchez, Joey Carrion, Joey Martinez, Raul Garcia, Jr., Pepe Garza, and Valentin Lopez. Honorary Pallbearer will be AJ Martinez.

Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Jul. 6 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved