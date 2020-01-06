|
Peggy Lou Menn, 86, of Boerne passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. and the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at St John Lutheran Church in Boerne. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Memorial Park in Robstown, Texas.
Peggy was born on October, 20, 1933 in Nowata, Oklahoma to John LeRoy "Roy" Daubenspeck and Gladys Maude Parrish. Peggy was a faith-filled, fun-loving individual who cherished family. You could always count on "Nana" when you needed help. She was a kind and gracious soul who loved family and possessed a gifted ability to connect with children. She was passionate about art and painted for over 40 years. She was an example to follow when it came to living a life of faith and raising children. She will be dearly missed, but we rejoice in the fact that she is now in heaven with "PaPa" and her two sons, John and Phil.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Susan Jauer (Rick); her sons, Russell Menn (Darlene) and Bryan Menn (Cathy); her grandchildren, Brad Jauer (Valerie), Kelby Jauer (Sara), Heath Jauer (Ariane), Brandon Menn, Shane Menn (Stephanie), Michelle Power (Tanner), Trevor Barr (Crystal), Desiree Lopez (Elizabeth), Justin Barr (Marcella), Jared Menn, and Shelby Menn; her great-grandchildren, Logan Jauer, Kennedy Jauer, Toby West, Kylie West, Kinsler Jauer, Paisley Jauer, Blakeley Jauer, Miranda Menn, Ciara Menn, Bailey Menn, Cannon Menn, Hartlee Menn, Sutherlin Menn, Valor Menn, Taran Power, Parker Power, Tylor Barr, Caylynn Barr, Caleb Barr, Jett Lopez, Jovi Lopez, Gavin Howe, Landen Howe, Ryder Barr, and Kynlee Barr; her brother John Roy Daubenspeck (Fern); her brother-in-Law, Garner William Menn (Coece); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Winston Russell Menn; her sons, John William "John Bill" Menn and Philip Glen Menn; her grandson, Chase Tyler Menn; and her parents, Roy and Gladys Daubenspeck.
The family would like to express their gratitude towards Heritage Place Assisted Living, Vista Verde Personal Care Home, and Alamo Hospice.
Instead of floral remembrances, the family suggests that donations can be made to The Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer's & Neurodegenerative Diseases to honor Peggy's memory.
