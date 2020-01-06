Home

Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Ramiro Gomez Garza Sr.


1934 - 2019
Ramiro Gomez Garza Sr. Obituary
Ramiro Gomez Garza, Sr., 85, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on December 28, 2019. He was born on December 05, 1934 in Bluntzer, Texas to Encarnacion and Martina Gomez Garza. He worked at D&C Concrete Cutting, Inc. with his son for many years. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margarita E. Garza; his brother, Raul Garza; three sisters, Ernestina Garza, Elodia Medrano, and Elidia Landeros.

He is survived by his children, Thelma Garza, Sandy (Mauricio) Canales and Ramiro (Denise) Garza, Jr. He was blessed with five grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and numerous other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Friday, January 03, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Services will conclude that evening at Ramon Funeral Home.


Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2020
