Ramon Hernandez
1941 - 2020
Ramon Hernandez, Sr., 79, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus Christ our Savior on September 03, 2020. He was born on January 14, 1941 in Robstown, Texas to Severo and Ysabel Ruiz Hernandez. He was a parishioner of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. He was a member of Adoracion Nocturina, Prayer Group and Rosary Group at the church. He was a carpenter. He lived most of his life in Robstown, Texas. Ramon was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend. He will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents Severo and Ysabel; his three brothers, Manuel Vasquez, Feliz Vasquez, Miguel Vasquez, Sr., and his sister, Eugenia Garcia.


He is survived by his wife, Delfina Llanes Hernandez; his children, Diana (Scott) Graham, Yolanda (Juan) Gonzales, Ramon (Veronica) Hernandez, Jr., and Richard Hernandez; his brothers, Santiago Hernandez, Sr., and Mario Hernandez, Sr.; Grandchildren: Tomas, Julia, Isaias, and Lucas Gonzales; Ysabel, Ramon III and Annabell Hernandez; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7pm that same evening at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051


Published in Nueces County Record Star from Sep. 11 to Sep. 19, 2020.
