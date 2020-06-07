Robstown - Ramon O. Sandoval, Sr., 84, was called home by our Heavenly Father on June 04, 2020. He was born on February 20, 1936 in Robstown, Texas to Matias and Teresa Ochoa Sandoval. Ramon was a proud Catholic and a member of St. Mary's Mission. He worked as a custodian for the Robstown Independent School District. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend who will be dearly missed.



Ramon is survived by his wife of 64 years, Paulita Sandoval; his children, Sylvia Sandoval, Raymond Sandoval, Irene (Steve Jr.) Garcia, Rene (Eliza) Sandoval; his brother, Juan (Julia) Sandoval; and his sisters, Guadalupe Santos, Maria (Late Jose) Pacheco, Margarita (Late Ricardo) Mendoza, Amelia Infante, and Juana Garcia. He was loved and adored by his seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends.



A Rosary will be recited at 7 pm on Tuesday, June 09, 2020 at the Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln, Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387- 4051.

