|
|
Raul Garza Garcia, Sr., 65, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on November 29, 2019. He was born on October 24, 1954 in Robstown, Texas to Antonio and Guadalupe Garza Garcia. He was a Catholic and a lifelong resident of Robstown, Texas. He enjoyed barbequing, singing, listening to music and just spending time with family and friends. He was a very generous man with a big heart and never met a stranger. Raul was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Benito and Rufino Garcia.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ludivina Garcia; his daughter, Kimberly Garcia (Mando Arias) and Raul (Grace) Garcia, Jr.; four brothers, Antonio (Yolanda) Garcia, Juan (Linda) Garcia, Pete (Lupita) Garcia and Robert Garcia; two sisters, Linda (Alfredo) Martinez and Estella (Rene) Flores. He was also loved and adored by his four grandchildren, Kayla Garcia, Kacey Gonzalez, Alivia Garcia, Raul Garcia, III and three great-grandchildren, Aliyah Nunez, Madalynn Orona, Kade Sanders as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Tuesday, December 03, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Wednesday, December 04, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019