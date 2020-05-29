ROBSTOWN - Raul M. Castillo, 62, went to be with our Lord on May 23, 2020. He was born on March 26, 1958 in Robstown, Texas to Miguel and Christina Moreno Castillo. He was a Catholic, a carpenter and lived most of his life in Robstown, Texas. He was a loving father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.



He is preceded in death by his mother, a son, Raul Castillo, Jr., and a brother, Mariano Castillo.



He is survived by his children, Jessica Padilla, Jeanette Castillo, Randy Castillo, Jonathan Castillo, and Dominique Castillo; his father, Miguel Castillo, Sr.; his brothers and sisters, Consuelo Castillo, Esperanza Orona, Teodora Ramon, Victoria Castillo, Miguel Castillo, Jr., and Joe Castillo. He was also loved and adored by his seven grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A Rosary will be recited at 7pm on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.

