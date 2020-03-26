|
Raymond Alejandro, Jr., 50, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on February 25, 2020. He was born on June 02, 1969 in Robstown, Texas to Raymond Alejandro, Sr. and Andrea Mendez Alejandro. He was an air condition technician employed with the Robstown Independent School District and lived all of his life in Robstown, Texas. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.
He goes home to the Lord to reunite with his grandparents, Consuelo Alejandro, Andres Mendez and Benilde Mendez.
He is survived by his parents; his children, Matthew Aguilar, Victoria Alejandro, Miranda Alejandro and Raymond Andrew Alejandro; one brother, Zsatsy Alejandro; one sister, T
ansy Alejandro Ramones. He was also blessed with three grandchildren, Mallory Garcia, Alice Flores and Camilla Garcia as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
A rosary was recited at 7pm on Sunday, March 01, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass was celebrated at 1pm on Monday, March 02, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial followed at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2020