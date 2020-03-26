Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Alejandro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Alejandro Jr.


1969 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Alejandro Jr. Obituary
Raymond Alejandro, Jr., 50, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on February 25, 2020. He was born on June 02, 1969 in Robstown, Texas to Raymond Alejandro, Sr. and Andrea Mendez Alejandro. He was an air condition technician employed with the Robstown Independent School District and lived all of his life in Robstown, Texas. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.

He goes home to the Lord to reunite with his grandparents, Consuelo Alejandro, Andres Mendez and Benilde Mendez.

He is survived by his parents; his children, Matthew Aguilar, Victoria Alejandro, Miranda Alejandro and Raymond Andrew Alejandro; one brother, Zsatsy Alejandro; one sister, T

ansy Alejandro Ramones. He was also blessed with three grandchildren, Mallory Garcia, Alice Flores and Camilla Garcia as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

A rosary was recited at 7pm on Sunday, March 01, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass was celebrated at 1pm on Monday, March 02, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial followed at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -