Raymond Tejeda
1955 - 2020
Raymond Tejeda, Jr., 65, went to be with our Lord and Savior on August 05, 2020. He was born on March 08, 1955 in Robstown, Texas. Upon graduating from Stamford High School in 1973, he enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corp. He served 20 years before his retirement. Most recently, he was a co-owner of Computer Associates of Abilene for 5 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents Rev. Ramon C. Tejeda and Erminia (Minnie) Garcia Tejeda, 2 brothers- Ricky and David Tejeda.
He is survived by one daughter, Kristy Anderson; his siblings, Celia (Albert) Enrriques, Anna (Joe) Moreno, Robert Tejeda (Patricia) and Terry (Danielle) Tejeda. He will also be missed by his five grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
The Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow to Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
