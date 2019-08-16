|
|
Raynaldo "Ray" Cabrera, 63, went to be with our Lord and Savior on July 15, 2019. He was born on May 20, 1956 in Robstown, Texas to Jose Maria and Inocencia Perez Cabrera. He proudly served our country in the US Army. He was a Eucharistic Minister in the Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a Missionary Catholic Youth Minister. Traveled to The Holy Land, The Vatican in Rome, Washington, DC, New York, Puerto Rico. Was an elections judge in Austin and very much involved in the elections process. Was a member of The Artist Association of Austin, tutor for students at Austin Community College, was a renowned scholar and poet and always a promoter of higher education.
Ray was one of a family of (12). He was the 8th born to a proud then migrant family. Throughout his childhood he hungered for education. At 5th grad was selected as The King of Elementary Scholar's in McKinney, Texas. After the Military service he attended St. Edwards University with numerous scholarships and obtained a Gerontology Certification and touched the lives of many in the Austin area including the life of Former Texas Governor and the late Ann Richards. A renowned Artist, Poet, Scholar and Missionary he established self as "The Family Historian" This was before the internet and he traced family trees dating back to royalty from Mexico, Spain and would proudly share with his siblings providing pictures and keepsakes.
Ray re-dedicated his life to Our Lord Jesus Christ in March of this year with a water Baptismal at the Post Acute Hospital. Ordained Pastor and nephew, Frank Elias Cabrera, came from Shafter California specifically for Ray's desire to make his notice public. Ray's humor, and personality was one of a kind and will never be forgotten by the many people he touched. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, his brothers, Rosendo Cabrera and Epimenio Cabrera; and his sister, Juanita Lopez.
He is survived by his mother, Inocencia Perez; his siblings, Jose (Esther) Cabrera, Josie (Rene) Cueva, Mary Trevino, Elias Cabrera, Ramiro Cabrera, Nora Cabrera Wagner, Rachel (Ted, Jr.) Castro, and Robert Cabrera. He will also be missed by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial with military honors will follow to Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To;
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Aug. 16 to Aug. 30, 2019