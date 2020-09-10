Banquete, Texas



Rene Sanchez, Jr., 35, was called to be with our Heavenly Father on September 02, 2020. He was born on July 29, 1985 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Rene Sanchez, Sr., and Nora Alaniz Sanchez. He loved the Astros and just having family gatherings while listening to Intocable, one of his favorite bands. He was a loving son, cousin, nephew, grandson and friend who will be dearly missed.



He is preceded in death by his grandfather Pablo Alaniz and his cousin, Manuel Alejandro.



He is survived by his parents, Rene, Sr., and Nora Sanchez; his grandparents, Andres and Oralia Sanchez; his grandmother, Minerva Alaniz; his special aunt, Delma Herrera and his Godparents, Pablo and Gracie Alaniz. He will also be missed by his numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 11am on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas with the Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1pm that same day at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Orange Grove Pro Union Cemetery in Orange Grove, Texas.



Pallbearers will be Javier Garcia, Elizandro Garcia, Matthew Mendoza, Ricky Alaniz, Dj Garza and Lena Herrera. Honorary Pallbearers will be Pablo Alaniz, Jr. and Elizandro Garcia, Jr.







