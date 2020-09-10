1/1
Rene Sanchez Jr.
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Banquete, Texas

Rene Sanchez, Jr., 35, was called to be with our Heavenly Father on September 02, 2020. He was born on July 29, 1985 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Rene Sanchez, Sr., and Nora Alaniz Sanchez. He loved the Astros and just having family gatherings while listening to Intocable, one of his favorite bands. He was a loving son, cousin, nephew, grandson and friend who will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather Pablo Alaniz and his cousin, Manuel Alejandro.

He is survived by his parents, Rene, Sr., and Nora Sanchez; his grandparents, Andres and Oralia Sanchez; his grandmother, Minerva Alaniz; his special aunt, Delma Herrera and his Godparents, Pablo and Gracie Alaniz. He will also be missed by his numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 11am on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas with the Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1pm that same day at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Orange Grove Pro Union Cemetery in Orange Grove, Texas.

Pallbearers will be Javier Garcia, Elizandro Garcia, Matthew Mendoza, Ricky Alaniz, Dj Garza and Lena Herrera. Honorary Pallbearers will be Pablo Alaniz, Jr. and Elizandro Garcia, Jr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Sep. 10 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Rosary
11:00 AM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ramon Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved