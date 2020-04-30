|
Rodolfo Alfaro Garza, Sr., 61, was called home by our Heavenly Father on April 27, 2020. He was born on August 29, 1958 in Robstown, Texas to Erasmo and Juanita Alfaro Garza. Rodolfo was a Catholic and worked in construction for more than 30 years as a Foreman with Bay Construction. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be dearly missed.
Rodolfo is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, David Garza; and his sister, Ofilia Garza.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Santos Rebecca Garza; his children, Rodolfo (April) Garza, Jr., Veronica (Senovio) Martinez, Anastasia Marie Garza (Manuel Aguilar), Esmeralda (Israel) Rodarte; and his siblings, Ernesto (Martha) Garza, Janie (Sam) Escareno, Mary (Carlos) Luna, and Odilia Hernandez. Rodolfo was loved and adored by his nine grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends.
A Rosary will be recited at 11 am on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Graveside service will follow at 1 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361)387- 4051.
