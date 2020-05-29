

Corpus Christi - Rogelio "Bear" Lopez, 64, was called to be with our Lord on May 21, 2020. He was born on June 15, 1955 in Calallen, Texas to Luis and Beatrice Cabrialez Lopez. He was a loving brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed.



He leaves to cherish his memories to his sister, Pat Leal; his brother, Gilbert Lopez; his nephew Alex Leal; his great-nephew, Braeden Aries Garcia as well as numerous other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 9am with a Memorial Service to be held at 10am on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.

