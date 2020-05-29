Rogelio "“Bear”" Lopez
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rogelio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Corpus Christi - Rogelio "Bear" Lopez, 64, was called to be with our Lord on May 21, 2020. He was born on June 15, 1955 in Calallen, Texas to Luis and Beatrice Cabrialez Lopez. He was a loving brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed.

He leaves to cherish his memories to his sister, Pat Leal; his brother, Gilbert Lopez; his nephew Alex Leal; his great-nephew, Braeden Aries Garcia as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 9am with a Memorial Service to be held at 10am on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from May 29 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved