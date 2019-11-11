Home

Rolando Ruben Castillo


1969 - 2019
Rolando Ruben Castillo Obituary
Rolando Ruben Castillo, 49, was called to be with our Lord on November 06, 2019. He was born on December 15, 1969 in Robstown, Texas to Lauro Castillo, Sr. and Guadalupe Duran Castillo. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be missed by all of his family and friends.

He goes home to the Lord to reunite with his parents.

He is survived by his siblings, Lauro (Sylvia) Castillo, Jr., Luis B. (Sylvia) Castillo, Aurelio (Rosie) Castillo, Pedro Castillo, George (Cindy) Castillo, Steven (Esmeralda) Castillo, Fela Gonzalez, Martina Chagoya, Mary Ann (Dan) Gutierrez, Cynthia Ann (Jerry) George and Roxanne (Augustine) Briones. He will also be missed by his numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews and other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2019
