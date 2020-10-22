Rosa Irma Rubio, 78, was called home by our Lord on September 27, 2020. She was born on May 24, 1942 in Robstown, Texas to Domingo and Guadalupe Sanchez Rubio. She was a homemaker and loved attending church to listen to the Word of God. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend who will be dearly missed.



She is preceded in death by her first husband, Adolfo Almaguer; her parents; and her daughter, Rosa Irma Almaguer.



She is survived by her children, Rosalinda (Hector) Ramon, Jose Adolfo Almaguer, Martha (Geronimo) Luna, Maria Carmen Almaguer, Julian Santos Almaguer (Carol Sitzwater). She will also be missed by her eleven brothers, three sisters, thirteen grandchildren, thirty-seven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A prayer service will be held at 7pm on Thursday, October 08, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 11am on Friday, October 09, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas, Burial will follow at Robstown Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.





Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051



