1/1
Rosa Irma Rubio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosa Irma Rubio, 78, was called home by our Lord on September 27, 2020. She was born on May 24, 1942 in Robstown, Texas to Domingo and Guadalupe Sanchez Rubio. She was a homemaker and loved attending church to listen to the Word of God. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend who will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Adolfo Almaguer; her parents; and her daughter, Rosa Irma Almaguer.

She is survived by her children, Rosalinda (Hector) Ramon, Jose Adolfo Almaguer, Martha (Geronimo) Luna, Maria Carmen Almaguer, Julian Santos Almaguer (Carol Sitzwater). She will also be missed by her eleven brothers, three sisters, thirteen grandchildren, thirty-seven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A prayer service will be held at 7pm on Thursday, October 08, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 11am on Friday, October 09, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas, Burial will follow at Robstown Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.


Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ramon Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved