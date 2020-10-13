1/1
Rosa Maria Cisneros
1948 - 2020
Rosa Maria Cisneros, 72, was called to be with our Lord on October 05, 2020. She was born on June 04, 1948 in Robstown, Texas to Juan and Rosita Marines Cisneros. She was a loving and caring mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eduardo Arambula; her brother, Jose Luis "Tito" Cisneros; and one sister, Maria Elena Pacheco.



She is survived by her children, Anita Brown, Eduardo (Nilly) Arambula, Jr., Raquel (Alejandro) Arambula, Rita (Jacob) Tovar, Juan Manuel (Maricela M.) Lopez, Crystal Gonzalez and Christina Gonzalez; her siblings, Gabriel Cisneros, Juan Antonio (Sylvia) Cisneros, Richard Cisneros (Harry Simpson), Dominga (Cruz, Jr.) Garza, Teresa Torres and Felipe (Vicenta) Galaviz. She will also be missed by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 11am on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051


Published in Nueces County Record Star from Oct. 13 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
