|
|
Rosendo Verdin Amesquita, 92, was called by our Lord and Savior on November 07, 2019. He was born on August 30, 1927 in Robstown, Texas to Nicolas and Paula Verdin Amesquita. He was a loving father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend and he will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his son, Richard Amesquita and his daughter, Yolanda Cantu.
He is survived by his two sons, Rosendo (Juanita) Amesquita, Jr. and Arnold (Maria) Amesquita; his sister, Beatrice Salinas. He was also loved and adored by his eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Robstown Cemetery.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, 2019