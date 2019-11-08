Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosendo Amesquita
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosendo Verdin Amesquita


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosendo Verdin Amesquita Obituary
Rosendo Verdin Amesquita, 92, was called by our Lord and Savior on November 07, 2019. He was born on August 30, 1927 in Robstown, Texas to Nicolas and Paula Verdin Amesquita. He was a loving father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend and he will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his son, Richard Amesquita and his daughter, Yolanda Cantu.
He is survived by his two sons, Rosendo (Juanita) Amesquita, Jr. and Arnold (Maria) Amesquita; his sister, Beatrice Salinas. He was also loved and adored by his eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Robstown Cemetery.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosendo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -