Robstown, Texas



Salvador Alaniz, 62, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on August 14, 2020. He was born on May 03, 1958 in Taft, Texas to Salvador Heguiara, Jr. and Jovita J. Alaniz. He proudly served our country in the US Army. He was an LVN up until 1992 then became a general contractor. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.



He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jesse and Robert Alaniz and his sister-in-law, Herminia Alaniz.



He leaves behind to cherish his memories to his wife of 35 years, Leticia Alaniz; his children, Melanie P. Reyna, Kasper Alaniz, Shaun M. Alaniz. Maritssa E. (Jacob) Gallegos and Sal M. Alaniz (Gabby Hernandez); his siblings, Laura Alaniz, Adrian (Julina) Alaniz, Sylvia Torres and Moses Alaniz. He was also blessed with eight grandchildren, Shaun Alaniz, Jr., Amaryzza Gallegos, Miley Alaniz, Sebastian Gallegos, Teodulo Reyna,Jr., Esperanza Reyna, Aniya Alaniz, Amalynne Gallegos, two on the way baby boy Alaniz and baby girl Gallegos, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



The Family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. The Funeral Mass will begin at 11am that same morning and burial will follow to at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051



