Samuel Carlos Singleterry, 61, was called to be with our Lord on November 24, 2020. He was born on May 13, 1959, in Alamo, Texas to Carlos Robert Singleterry and Juanita Ortiz Singleterry. Sam Singleterry protected and served the community of Robstown as a police officer with the Robstown Police Department for 26 years. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his father.



He leaves his cherished memories to his wife, Dolores Singleterry; his children, Arlene (Joe) Rincon, Melissa Singleterry (Richard Hinojosa) and Sara (Jose) Martinez; his mother, Juanita Singleterry; his siblings, Victor Contreras, Christopher Singleterry (Leann Cordes), Richard (Ashley) Gutierrez, Thelma (James) Metcalf and Roberta (George) Reyes. He was also loved and adored by his five grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A Prayer Service will be held at 7pm on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10am on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To:



Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.



800 Lincoln Ave.



Robstown, Texas 78380



(361) 387-4051





