Sandra Dee Flores Villarreal
1961 - 2020
Robstown - Sandra Dee Flores Villarreal, 59, was welcomed with open arms by our Lord and Savior on September 24, 2020. She was born in Robstown, Texas on June 28, 1961 to Frank Flores, Jr, and Rosa Torres Flores. She was a manager at HEB for many years. Sandra was a loving daughter, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed by all those whose lives she touched.

Sandra is survived by her children, Laura Ann De La Rosa, Marcos Juan Diego Villarreal and Sara Rose Eudelia Villarreal; her mother, Rosita Torres Flores; her father, Frank V. Flores, Jr.; three brothers, Frank (Mary) Flores, III, Erasmo (Ninfa) Flores, and Derly Cezar (Nancy) Flores; two sisters, Georgia (Bob) Abbott and Suzelle (Jim) Birkmire. She was also loved and adored by her five grandchildren, Nancy Rosette Medina, John Michael De La Rosa, Jr., Nathan De La Rosa, Joshua Saul De La Rosa and Noah Alexander Painter; one great-granddaughter, Lillian Lee Medina and numerous nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Sunday, October 04, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, October 05, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted to: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.

Published in Nueces County Record Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
