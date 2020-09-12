Santiago "Jimmy" Hernandez, 57, went to be with the Lord on September 08, 2020. He was born on February 24, 1963 in Robstown, Texas to Oscar and Guadalupe Castillo Hernandez. He proudly served in the Army National Guard. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.



He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Hernandez; his sons, Elijah (Tadrianna) Hernandez and Elisha (Maricelda) Hernandez; his parents, Oscar and Guadalupe Hernandez; his siblings, Oscar (Mary) Hernandez, Jr., Sylvia (Carlos) H. Avila, Lauro (Eva) Hernandez, Susie (David) Gonzalez, Dalia (Alex) Ruiz and Lupe (Cindy) Hernandez. He was also loved and adored by his seven grandchildren, Arianna, Nylah, Khaizaviar, Khamaria, Helena, Khaleigha and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A Prayer Service will be held at 7pm on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Templo Marianatha Church in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 1pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Templo Marianatha Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Robstown Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted To:



Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.



800 Lincoln Ave.



Robstown, Texas 78380



(361) 387-4051





