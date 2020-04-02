|
Santiago M. Gutierrez, Jr., 74, went to be at peace on March 30, 2020. He was born on August 08, 1945 in Robstown, Texas to Santiago Gutierrez, Sr. and Julia Martinez Gutierrez. He proudly served our country in the US Army, the Navy and the National Guard. He retired after 20 years of service with the United States Postal Service and later became a truck driver. He will be missed by all of his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Refugia "Cuca" Martinez.
He is survived by his wife, Hilda A. Gutierrez; his children, Selina (Edward) Garza, Lisa (Santiago) Bayardo, Robert (Teresa) Gutierrez, Jennifer (Aaron) Luna, Santiago "Jimmy" (Amanda) Gutierrez, Karen (Jason) Hernandez and Sharon Gutierrez (Johnny Martinez); his siblings, Elida (Eugenio) Benavides, Diamantina (the late Isidro) Parra, Silvestra (the late Max) Maldonado, Santa Hinojosa, Janie (Dioncilio) Diaz, Bentura (Maria) Gutierrez, Julie Herrera, Martin "Marty" (Viola) Gutierrez. He will also be missed by his twenty-eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Burial will be held at 11am on Friday, April 03, 2020 at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas. Military Honors will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2020