Santos Angel Zavala, Jr., 54, went to be with out Lord on January 30, 2020. He was born on December 30, 1965 in Robstown, Texas to Santos Zavala, Sr. and Hortencia Vallejo Zavala. He was a loving father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his children, Hortencia Zavala, Celia Zavala, Angel Zavala, Cory Zavala and Santos Zavala, III; two brothers, Randy Zavala, Jose Angel Zavala; four sisters, Angelita Zavala, Anna Zavala, Linda Lee (Richard) Baxter and Ruby Ann Zavala. He was also blessed with fifteen grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 11am on Wednesday, February 05, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas with the Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1pm at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020