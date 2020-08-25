Corpus Christi - Saul Martinez Rangel, 59, went to be with our Lord and Savior on August 15, 2020. He was born on February 02, 1961 in Robstown, Texas to Raul Alejandro Rangel and Esther Martinez Rangel. He was a Senior Equipment Operator for the City of Corpus Christi. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend who will be deeply missed.



He is preceded in death by his two brothers, Isacc Osiel Rangel and Joe Rangel, Sr.



He is survived by his wife, Elvira Rangel; his children, Esther Rangel Soliz, Saul Rangel, Jr., and Ely Rangel; his siblings, Raul Rangel, Isaias Rangel, Samuel Rangel, Ruben Rangel, Esther San Miguel, Rebecca Perez and Abigail Rangel. He will also be missed by his seven grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A Prayer Service will be held at 7pm on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10am on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.



Arrangements Entrusted to: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.

