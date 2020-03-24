|
Teodoro A. "Ted" Villalobos, Sr., 90, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side. He was born on November 27, 1929 in Runge, Texas to Antonio Villalobos, Sr. and Marcelina Aguilera Villalobos. Ted had worked as a city health inspector, as a drainage commissioner for Nueces County for 12 years and as a peace officer with Nueces County Precinct 5 Constables office for 17 years. He was a man of great faith in our Lord Jesus Christ and always prayed for and gave the best advice to everyone. He was a very loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Marcelina Villalobos, Sr., three sisters: Christina Bautista, Maria Balderamos, Frances Villalobos, and two brothers: Antonio Villalobos, Jr., and Jose A. Villalobos, Sr.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 30 years of marriage, Sylvia Villalobos, his children: Teodoro "Teddy" (Alveisa "Ellie") Villalobos, Jr., Manuel Martinez III, Manuel "Manny" Martinez IV a grandson whom he raised as a son, Marcelina "Marcy" (The Late Samuel "Sam") Santos and Angelica (Tirso) Muniz. He was also blessed and adored by his eight grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Teddy Villalobos, Jr., Manuel Martinez, III, Rolando Arias, Joshua Longoria, Frank Flores, Joey Hinojosa and Manny Martinez.
A Private Funeral Service will be held for the immediate family. Final Viewing and Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Robstown Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements are entrusted to: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2020