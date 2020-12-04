Tomas Garza, 58, went to be with our Lord and Savior on December 01, 2020. He was born on November 04, 1962 in Stanford, Texas to Guadalupe Garza, Sr. and Maria Anastacia Gaona Garza. He was a Catholic, a carpenter and a long life resident of Robstown, Texas. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his common-law wife of 18 years, Yolanda Guerra.



He is survived by his children, Tomas Garza, Jr. and Roxanne Garza; his siblings, Diana Garza, Ida Garza (the late Gustavo Reyna, Sr.), Guadalupe Garza, Jr., Estella (Jesse De La Garza) Garza, and Maggie Garza; the mother of his children, Chrisina Villarreal. He was also loved and adored by his two grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Wednesday, December 09, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be recited at 10am on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.







Arrangements Entrusted To:



Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.



800 Lincoln Ave.



Robstown, Texas 78380



(361) 387-4051









