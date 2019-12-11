|
|
Trinidad Benavidez Ruiz, 97, was called to be with our Heavenly Father on December 05, 2019. She was born on September 24, 1922 in Robstown, Texas to Marcelo and Felipa Flores Benavidez. She was a Catholic, a homemaker and an advocate of politics and GI Forum since 1950. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Marciano V. Ruiz; two sons Robert and Richard Ruiz; her siblings, Marcelo, Rene and Valentin Benavidez, Berna Leal, Alicia Luera, Guadalupe Dominguez, Magdalena and Amelia Benavidez; and her granddaughter, Lisa Negele.
She is survived by her daughter, Petra R. (Raul) Zuniga; her sisters, Leocadia (Martin) Castillo, Felipa De La Garza, Ramona Gonzalez, Gloria (Raul) Castillo, Petra (Raul) Aguilar. She will also be missed by her seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019