Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Virginia G. Luis


1936 - 2019
Virginia G. Luis Obituary
Virginia G. Luis, 83, was called home by our Heavenly Father on July, 29, 2019. She was born on March 22, 1936 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Santiago and Carmen Errequin Guzman. Virginia lived most of her life in Robstown, Texas. She was a devout Catholic, worked at the C&Y Clinic as a Registered Nurse, and a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jesus Z. Luis; and her four brothers and one sister.

Virginia is survived by her children, Teresa Luis, Anna (Javier) L. Munoz, Cathy L. Rivera, Margarita (Juan) L. Cantu, Robert (Laura) J. Luis, Rosemary (Edward) L. Gonzalez, Elizabeth G. Luis, Diana (J.D.) L. Garcia; and her sister, Maria Del Carmen Guzman. She was loved, cherished, and adored by her eighteen grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends.

A Rosary was recited at 7pm on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at 11am on Thursday, August 01, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial followed at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387 - 4501.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Sept. 21 to Sept. 28, 2019
