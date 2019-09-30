|
William G. Marines, 85, went to be with our Lord on September 26, 2019. He was born on April 07, 1934 in Robstown, Texas to Francisco and Guadalupe Guerrero Marines. He was a Catholic and a lifelong resident of Robstown, Texas. He will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his children, Gilbert Flores, Robert Marines, Graciela Marines, and William Marines, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Dominga Marines, his children, Maria Nelda Marines, Rosa Edna Medrano and blessed with eleven grandchildren, forty-one great-grandchildren, seventeen great-great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Tuesday, October 01, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm on Wednesday, October 02, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To: Ramon Funeral Home, Inc., 800 Lincoln Ave., Robstown, Texas 78380, (361) 387-4051.
Published in Nueces County Record Star from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7, 2019