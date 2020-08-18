













Albert Carl Schneider





September 28, 1931 - August 12, 2020







Albert Carl Schneider, age 88, passed away on August 12th.Al was born in Syracuse, New York on September 28, 1931. The fourth in a family of six kids, he attended Most Holy Rosary High School in Syracuse, NY and played several sports - a lifetime love and interest. Al met his wife, Mary, in Burlington VT. They were married for 64 years. Al joined the Air Force on December 28, 1950 and served his country until his honorable discharge on December 14, 1954. Al returned to Syracuse and completed a geography degree at Syracuse University, graduating in 1958. After college Al began a 33 year career with the National Park Service. With assignments from coast to coast, Al and Mary made many life-long friends. Al retired as Chief Park Ranger in 1992 from Lassen Volcanic National Park.Retirement from the Park Service gave Al more free time and he shared much of it with Mercy High School sports. A beloved coach for many years, Al loved supporting Mercy athletics and coaching basketball. An avid golfer and member of Wilcox Golf Course, it took many, many years before his sons or grandson could beat him in a round. Al is preceded in death by his five brothers and sisters. Al is survived by wife, Mary, children, Shawn, Scott, Kurt, and Sabrina, seven grandchildren, daughters-in-laws, and many nieces and nephews. A private funeral mass due to Covid-19 will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church followed by a private burial at the Veterans Memorial cemetery in Igo. Please join us in remembering Albert Carl Schneider by visiting our memorial atThrough this site, we invite you to share your thoughts and fond memories with our family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lassen House Senior Living employees where Al received excellent loving care.