ALFRED WILLIAM WILSON


1925 - 2019
ALFRED WILLIAM WILSON Obituary








ALFRED WILLIAM WILSON


May 24, 1925 ~ October 7, 2019




Alfred William Wilson passed away on October 7th, 2019 in Red Bluff, California. He thrived to be 94 years old and was predeceased by his wife Donna Wilson, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage. Al's journey began on May 24th, 1925 in Lodi, California. He was born the oldest of four to Cyril and Dora Wilson and was their last surviving child. In 1943 he enlisted into the US Navy CBs durring WWII and served for three years. Al then went on to work for CalTrans for over 35 years in Mineral, CA as a heavy equipment operator. Some of his favorite things to do were spending time with his family and friends in Mineral and sharing the stories of his life. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and could strike up a conversation with anyone who crossed his path. He loved people. Al was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and is survived by his son Pete Wilson, daughter Cathy Bonura, 5 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. There will be a graveside service for family. His life was a blessing, his memory is a treasure, and he will always be loved beyond measure. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Published in Daily News on Nov. 13, 2019
