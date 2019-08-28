|
|
ALICE MARIE COZAD BROOKS MULLER
January 14. 1924 ~ July 20, 2019
Alice Muller passed away peacefully in Red Bluff on Saturday July 20th. A near lifelong resident of Red Bluff. Alice was born to Samuel Harrison Cozad and Carrie Lois Hassler Cozad on January 14, 1924, in Kelseyville, Lake Co. California. Alice was one of five sisters. Due to the nature of Samuel Cozad's work which required frequent travel and family relocation, the "Cozad Sisters" were born in various locations. Alice and Barbara were born in Kelseyville, CA., (1922), Margaret, "Mag" was born in Harrison N.Y (1926), Sara born in Hoopa, Ca. (1933), Penny born in Red Bluff, Ca. (1936), and Rosalie born in Redding, Ca. (1940). The Cozad's eventually settled in Red Bluff in the mid 1930's. With all the sisters attending Red Bluff Elementary and High Schools.
With Samuel Cozad's death in 1941 and following the untimely death of Carrie Cozad in July of 1942, the "Cozad Sisters" were left without guardianship. The Women's Guild of the Methodist Church decided to "take in" the sisters and they were settled with various Red Bluff families. Alice lived with Mrs. McCoy, Margaret & Barbara with Mrs. Campbell, Sara with Mrs. Brooks, and Rosalie and Penny with Mrs. Eslinger. As was the way in Churches and Communities in the prewar years, the community worked together to solve a solution to a pressing need.
Alice married John Brooks of Red Bluff on November 6, 1943. The ceremony was held at the Presbyterian Church with Reverend Eastman presiding. In step with John's military service; Alice and John moved to Nashville Tennessee and then on to Clearwater Fla as John's postings with the Army Air Corps evolved. Alice too supported the war effort working in the Post Exchanges.
During their tour of Duty in the South, Alice was active in various community causes including fundraising to support the ongoing healthcare for Bunk Johnson, Jazz musician, a favorite of Alice and John that had fallen on hard times. Alice recalled her army experiences with fondness however her exposure to the cultural norms of the time; such as riding on Segregated Buses left her feeling ashamed at how military and civilians who were non-white were treated. The realities of the "Jim Crow" south left a lasting sad impression upon her and help form her commitment to fairness and decorum which would be played out thru her life and in her teaching career.
With the ending of WWII, Alice returned to Red Bluff moving back to the Brooks Family house at 542 Union Street. The Brook's family had owned Brooks Drugstore at 728 Main Street since 1885 and Alice's mother in law Mary Brooks, who addition to her teaching duties at Red Bluff High School, managed the Brooks Drugstore during the war years.
When Alice and John returned to Red Bluff, they assumed management of the drug store and Alice recalled her time then fondly particularly the interaction with the customers and suppliers. In addition to working at Brooks Drugstore, Alice continued as a lifeguard at the Mc Glynn pool and at this time also took up the game of Golf.
She learned golf on the sand greens of Wilcox Oaks CC and along with the other postwar club members helped with the fundraising effort to install grass greens and fairways Alice's love of golf led her to excel as an amateur, with many championship wins. In 1967, having won the regional competition, she had the opportunity to represent the Northern Calif Ladies Golf Assoc playing as an Amateur in the Ladies Professional Golf Assn event held at Valley Hi Country Club in Sacramento. Alice amassed a number of trophies and continued to enjoy the game well into her 80's.
On July 3, 1952 Alice gave birth to her only child Andrew Phipps Brooks. "The hottest day ever at St Elizabeth Hospital, that Sister Colombo could ever remember." she would always say. In 1953 the family moved into a new Ranch Style house in Antelope Valley on land that was once part of the Sale Family Orchards. Alice resided at the house on Gilmore ranch Road well past her 90th birthday. There in Antelope Valley she was able to pursue the cultivation of roses that she had learned from Mary Brooks. many of the plantings from this time are still thriving.
In 1972, Alice graduated from Chico State University," Cum Laude", with her BA degree and teaching credential. That was the start of an extended teaching career in the Red Bluff Elementary Schools. Teaching Math, Science, History, PE and ending her career in Special Education. She taught throughout Tehama County at Bidwell, Vista, Cottonwood & Lassen View Schools to name a few. Alice found her greatest teaching joy was in working with children in the special education programs.
In 1983, Alice became a grandmother with the Birth of Kathleen Mary Brooks and again in 1987 with the birth of Paul Hyatt Brooks. One of her greatest joys; Alice enjoyed her grandchildren and the long summer vacations together in Red Bluff. Teaching them to swim at Mc Glynn pool just as Alice had years earlier running and riding bikes around the Sale Ranch. Summer days were always punctuated with hot afternoons under the shade of the patio and with Alice serving her famous always fresh Iced tea and Apple Crunchies. "Alice freely admitted that the Apple Crunchie recipe came from Suzie Sale".
In 1984, Alice married Robert Bruce, "Brick", Muller, from Tehama. They had both gone to high school together at the start of war. Bob left teaching at Presidio School in San Francisco to focus on his Jazz trio, playing more live Jazz Alice and Bob traveled extensively as Bob's musical group played at resorts and venues in Calif, Nevada and onboard Cruise Ships and maintained residences in San Francisco, Santa Cruz and Red Bluff. In February of 1995 Bob Muller succumbed to cancer.
Alice continued working fulltime for the Red Bluff School district and in later years carried on as a substitute teacher. Alice's sister's Barbara, Mag, Sara, Rosalie and Penny all preceded Alice passing.
A celebration of Life will take place on Saturday Sept 7th, at 11:30 am., at the Tehama Cemetery, 7772 Woodland Ave, Gerber, Calif 96053. An Iced Tea Social will immediately follow.
Hoyt Cole Chapel of Flowers is handling service arrangements.
Published in Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019