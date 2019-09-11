|
Alice Marie (Dagen) Dougherty
May 25, 1942 - September 3, 2019
Alice passed away Tuesday, September 3rd 2019 at home, after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by loving family. She was 77. Alice was born in Corning, CA to John & Dorothy Dagen on May 25th, 1942. She was raised in Corning and stayed until 1965 when she moved to Portland.. There she met the love of her life, Bill, and they were married in 1966. They moved to Spokane in 1966, and stayed until 1986, when they moved back to Red Bluff to be near family. Alice was predeceased by daughters Kelly Wynegar, Kim Kirby, grandson Danny Hoffman, father John Dagen Sr & mother Dorothy Underwood. She is survived by her husband, Bill Dougherty, sons Steve (Rachel) Dougherty, Billy Dougherty, Tom (Ronda) Dougherty, Danny Dougherty, sister Louise (Ramon) Crawford, brother John (Toni) Dagen uncle Jim (Linda) Morris, 16 grandchildren, & 7 great grandchildren, & numerous nieces & nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019