|
|
Alice Newberry
March 9, 1935 - August 18, 2019
In loving memory of Alice Louise Newberry. Born on March 9, 1935 and passed on August 17 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Chester and Ollie Newberry and sister Anna Hardy. She is survived by her sister Edna Byrd. She has 4 nieces and 1 nephew and several great nieces and nephews, all who loved her like a mother. Celebration of life will be at the Hall Brothers Chaple August 29 @ 11am. Reception to follow at the Neighbor Hood Church in Corning.
Published in Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019