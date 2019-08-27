Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Hall Brothers Chaple
Following Services
Neighbor Hood Church
Corning., CA
Alice Newberry


1935 - 2019
Alice Newberry


March 9, 1935 - August 18, 2019




In loving memory of Alice Louise Newberry. Born on March 9, 1935 and passed on August 17 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Chester and Ollie Newberry and sister Anna Hardy. She is survived by her sister Edna Byrd. She has 4 nieces and 1 nephew and several great nieces and nephews, all who loved her like a mother. Celebration of life will be at the Hall Brothers Chaple August 29 @ 11am. Reception to follow at the Neighbor Hood Church in Corning.
Published in Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019
