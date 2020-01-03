|
Allene Jane Brown
1935 ~2019
If there was one word, or phrase, I could use to describe my mother, Allene Jane Brown, it would be "planning maven". She always had the foresight to make sure things were done, properly, in advance so that there would be no confusion or complications.
I grew up with this amazing woman who was a proud woman: always perfectly put together in style and dress, who could whip up meals that were healthy and delicious, whose garden was her pride and joy – although she said to me more than a few times that her joy was raising her three children. Those years, she said, were the highlight of her life. She set an amazing example for me with her planning and homemaking skills.
She was born and bred 'Bay Area', in 1935, living in Berkeley and San Anselmo during her youth, with vacations spent at Mount Hermon in the Santa Cruz mountains of California. Those summer vacations were especially dear to her, as was spending time from her youth with several beloved cousins: Marilyn Morrison (Santa Barbara, CA), Joan Brinton (Gardnerville, NV), Shirley Cahn (Santa Cruz, CA) and Betsy Knight (Santa Barbara, CA).
It was her and those cousins who greatly influenced me as a child of the 1960s-1970s. They were hip without being a drag, I used to think, as I watched them in the primes of their lives.
She found a secretarial career to be lackluster so instead chose to be a stewardess, when aviation and flying was a classy transportation option. It was there that she met my father, Jack Offord, who was a Captain for United Airlines. They settled in Los Altos, CA and that's where we three children put down our various-length foundations. I was the eldest, and thus the most impressed by suburbia, a trait that has never left me. My parents made our home so lovely it is no wonder I loved it so. My father's handyman and woodworking skills still humble me, as does his generosity. My mother's cooking, and both of their desires for healthy living and eating were both very inspiring for me.
I can see how both Allene and Jack were one-of-a-kind people.
In the mid-1970s we moved to rural Red Bluff, CA where we pioneered a home on a few acres, building it from scratch. My mother, typically, made even the most rural situation festive and homey even as my father made the house, literally, between flights.
Life, as they say, happens and in the mid-1980s she re-met, and married, her high school sweetheart, Bobby Brown. They spent 25 cherished years together on that same rural acreage until his passing in 2011.
My mother's devastation at Bobby's passing inspired her to seek me to come alongside her and be the support system she needed for many things. My skills in management, counseling, and integrative nutrition were used immediately as I helped her redesign her life. Over the next few years, we grew especially close as she declared me her official Caregiver and I went to work, with her doctors, to properly address several conditions. She often said she couldn't do without me, and I acknowledged that caregiving is the hardest job but the most worthwhile, and I'd do it again in a heartbeat. I cherish the time spent with her as we got to know each other well. I miss her dearly.
Her passing on Sunday, December 22, 2019 was incredibly peaceful and beautiful. I know that she has entered rest and utter delight, meeting loved ones and God.
Allene is survived by her cousins (above), her daughter and caregiver, Gretchen Offord (Red Bluff, CA), sons Mark Offord (Oregon) and Gregory Offord (Oregon), daughter-in-law Tacy (Gregory), granddaughters Tabitha (Florida) and Madison (Oregon), and grandson Taran (Oregon).
Many thanks for the doctors and nurses of Shasta Regional Medical Center for their considerate and compassion care. We are indebted to you (Destiny, Jasmine in particular).
There are to be, at Allene's request, no services however donations to the ASPCA in Allene's name would be wonderful as she loved her animals.
Published in Daily News on Jan. 3, 2020