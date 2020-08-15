



ALONZO HENRY EATON





January 16, 1943 - August 8, 2020







"Lonnie" died Saturday evening, August 8, at Mercy Hospital in Redding from extended complications after heart surgery. Lonnie was the only son of Alonzo Aloysius and Lena (Mieske) Eaton of the Red Bank District, living all of his life on the ranch settled by his Swiss grandfather, John James Eaton, around 1897. He is survived by his sister Rosalie Eaton Colombo, and her husband Mark, of Jacksonville, Oregon; niece Angela McWilliams Brock of Redding, and her children Jedidiah and Roxanne Brock. Lonnie attended three years of schooling at the old one-room school house at Reeds Creek, followed by "town school", riding a school bus for two hours a day. A graduate of the Class of '61 (RBUHS), he continued his education at Shasta College, graduating in 1963 with an AA in Heavy Duty Mechanics. His career as a mechanic started at Fleharty Tractor Company in Red Bluff, followed by decades of service at the Tehama County Dept. of Public Works, where he retired. He served in the National Guard for six years, during the Watts riots of the 60s. Lonnie loved the ranch, history of the Old West, and living a solitary life on Red Bank.He was a longtime member of the Elks Lodge and a supporter of the NRA.The family is grateful for the skilled and compassionate care he received at the Stanford and Mercy Hospital ICU's.A gathering at the Elks Lodge will be scheduled at a later date, depending on the safety of the Covid-19 precautions. Lonnie's cremains will be returned to the ranch by the family.