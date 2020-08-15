1/
ALONZO HENRY EATON
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALONZO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share



ALONZO HENRY EATON


January 16, 1943 - August 8, 2020




"Lonnie" died Saturday evening, August 8, at Mercy Hospital in Redding from extended complications after heart surgery. Lonnie was the only son of Alonzo Aloysius and Lena (Mieske) Eaton of the Red Bank District, living all of his life on the ranch settled by his Swiss grandfather, John James Eaton, around 1897. He is survived by his sister Rosalie Eaton Colombo, and her husband Mark, of Jacksonville, Oregon; niece Angela McWilliams Brock of Redding, and her children Jedidiah and Roxanne Brock. Lonnie attended three years of schooling at the old one-room school house at Reeds Creek, followed by "town school", riding a school bus for two hours a day. A graduate of the Class of '61 (RBUHS), he continued his education at Shasta College, graduating in 1963 with an AA in Heavy Duty Mechanics. His career as a mechanic started at Fleharty Tractor Company in Red Bluff, followed by decades of service at the Tehama County Dept. of Public Works, where he retired. He served in the National Guard for six years, during the Watts riots of the 60s. Lonnie loved the ranch, history of the Old West, and living a solitary life on Red Bank.


He was a longtime member of the Elks Lodge and a supporter of the NRA.


The family is grateful for the skilled and compassionate care he received at the Stanford and Mercy Hospital ICU's.


A gathering at the Elks Lodge will be scheduled at a later date, depending on the safety of the Covid-19 precautions. Lonnie's cremains will be returned to the ranch by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily News on Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by RedBluffDailyNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved