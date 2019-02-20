Resources More Obituaries for ALVIN BUTTON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ALVIN F. BUTTON

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers













ALVIN F. BUTTON





September 14, 1932 ~ February 9, 2019









Alvin F. Button 86, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Enloe Medical Center in Chico,CA.





Alvin was born to Clarence and Oral Button on September 14, 1932 in Orland, CA. He Graduated from Hamilton City Union High School in 1952 and soon after was drafted into the Army. He did training at Camp Roberts in CA and then was sent to Ft. Lawton,Washington for advanced anti aircraft and guided missile training. While there he played baseball for the Army. His team won the Far East Command Championship and then the Army Alaskan Command Championship.





After the military he worked for Western Electric in Sacramento, CA.





In 1956 he married Rochelle Jolly and after moving numerous times with Western Electric they lived in Red Bluff where Alvin was a foreman for Diamond International. They eventually settled in El Camino area of Gerber CA.





He was on the board of Trustees for Tehama Cemetery for 11 years. He then helped aound the cemetery for almost 23 years.





Alvin was a little league coach for Central Tehama for many years. He taught many kids to pitch until he was eighty. He loved to camp and hunt with family and take trips to the coast. He especially considered his family a wonderful blessing.





Alvin loved his Savior from a child. He had many health problems but never questioned God's plan for his life. He left like he lived; quietly, graciously with dignity and without complaint. The once strong athlete slowly became frail yet humble as dementia took a toll on him.





He leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years, Rochelle and children, Michael and wife Delana, Neva and husband Chris, Rusty and wife Ploy and daughter Beverly. He Also left behind nine grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren and one brother Gary.





He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Oral Button, brothers Leonard and his wife Leatha and Warren, sister Jane Lohse and her husband Otto and sister in law Darlene Button (Gary's wife).





He leaves many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.





His presence missing from our lives will be very hard as he was greatly loved, but he no longer endures the pain he has known so long. He now is with the Lord he loved and served.





A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Gerber Bible Fellowship in Gerber, CA at 12:00 pm. There will be a luncheon reception to follow. Salads, or desserts would be appreciated. Published in Daily News on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries