Amy Suzanne Demarco
1938 - 2020
Amy Susanne Demarco


April 5, 1938- November 16, 2020




Amy Susanne DeMarco, age 82, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020. She was born on April 5, 1938, in Westwood, California to John and Norah Barber.


Amy always had an infectious smile, eyes that would light up when she saw you, and a laugh that made you happy to laugh with her. She was a stylish lady you loved to mimic. Her voice was distinct and was always recognized. Most of all, you knew she truly loved you as family or friend.


She is survived by her husband, Joseph; two daughters, Jody Arrowsmith and Lisa Somavia; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her son, Derek. All of whom she loved and touched deeply.

Published in Daily News on Nov. 21, 2020.
