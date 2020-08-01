













Anita Colleen Bower













Anita Colleen Bower, 80 of Red Bluff, passed away on Tuesday July 21st in Redding, California. She was born in Okemah, Oklahoma and raised in Red Bluff. Anita was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Margaret Henderson; and husband Darrell Bower. After graduating from Red Bluff Union High School in 1958 and attending Vallejo Beauty College she married the love of her life, Darrell Bower. Anita worked at various popular Salons in Red Bluff for years before she ventured into a successful upholstery business with a long time friend, Jim Bevins. Anita is survived by children, Teresa, Robert and Richard Bower; Sisters, Linda McDonald (Brook) and Debbie Stoufer-Boes; Grandson, Tristin Bower, all of Red Bluff, CA, along with numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins. A private family celebration of life will be held. Arrangements under the direction of Sweet-Olsen Family Simple Cremations.