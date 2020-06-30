Anita Henderson Weston "Sis" Gonzalez
Anita "Sis" Henderson Weston Gonzalez


July 18, 1932- June 14, 2020




Anita "Sis" (Henderson Weston) Gonzalez was born to Goldie and Ed Henderson at Paskenta, CA. July 18, 1932. Died at Red Bluff, CA. June 14, 2020, at the age of 87.


Sis grew up on a ranch in the Lowrey District. She attended grammar school in Lowrey, where often she was the only girl. Hence the nickname "Sis" as that is what her brothers called her. She learned early to be tough yet feminine which benefited her many times in her adult years. She hunted deer, fished, sewed, cooked and accomplished whatever she set her mind to do. She worked as a draft person for Tehama Co. Assessor's Office for 35 years. After retirement, she returned part time to the Assessor's Office as needed.


Proceeding Sis in death are brother Bruce Henderson, son Eddie Weston and granddaughter Shawna Griswold. Survivors are son Tim Weston "Becky", daughter Cheryl Sanderson "Mike" and Crystal Archer "George" of Flournoy, CA. Brother Pete Henderson of the Lowrey District. Grandchildren Freda Weeks "Randy", Gabe Weston, Matthew Weston "Rochelle", Josh Sanderson "Andrea", Sam Sanderson "Rhonda", Sadie Sanderson, Jarred Sanderson "Caity", Patrick Archer, Pam Turner "Hollis", Clay Weston "Crystal", Tona Thompson "Anthony", 30 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.


The family wishes to thank Dr. Dan McDaniel, Rhonda Sanderson, By the River Assisted Living owners and staff for the exceptional care you gave Anita in the last days. You went beyond the call of duty and we will never be able to express our appreciation adequately.

Published in Daily News on Jun. 30, 2020.
