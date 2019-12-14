|
|
ANN NELL ZILL
July 23, 1929 ~ December 4, 2019
Ann passed away at home surrounded by her family December 4, 2019. Ann was born July 23, 1929 in Pineland, Texas to Perrimon and Bessie Sorter. Ann married Darrel Zill on January 7, 1949. Darrel preceded her in death June 19, 2008. Ann is survived by her four children, Angela Taylor Zill, Christine Springer(Bob), Randy Zill, and Traci Kelley(Richard), 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren. Ann's service will be held December 19, 2019 at 11:00 at the Veterans Cemetery in Igo. A gathering after will be announced at the service.
Published in Daily News on Dec. 14, 2019