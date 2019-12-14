Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoyt-Cole Chapel of the Flowers
816 Walnut St
Red Bluff, CA 96080
(530) 527-1174
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Veterans Cemetery
Igo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANN ZILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANN NELL ZILL


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANN NELL ZILL Obituary



ANN NELL ZILL


July 23, 1929 ~ December 4, 2019




Ann passed away at home surrounded by her family December 4, 2019. Ann was born July 23, 1929 in Pineland, Texas to Perrimon and Bessie Sorter. Ann married Darrel Zill on January 7, 1949. Darrel preceded her in death June 19, 2008. Ann is survived by her four children, Angela Taylor Zill, Christine Springer(Bob), Randy Zill, and Traci Kelley(Richard), 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren. Ann's service will be held December 19, 2019 at 11:00 at the Veterans Cemetery in Igo. A gathering after will be announced at the service.
Published in Daily News on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoyt-Cole Chapel of the Flowers
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -