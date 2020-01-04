|
|
Audrey L. Risberg
August 22, 1924 – December 23, 2019
Audrey L. Risberg, 95, of Red Bluff, California and St. Paul, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Audrey was a devoted mother and grandmother, loving wife, and loyal friend, with a zest for life and a generous spirit. Quite simply, Audrey loved people and people loved her. Her warm smile, quick wit, storytelling, and wonderful sense of humor earned her friends from all walks of life wherever she lived, worked or traveled.
Born August 22, 1924 in San Jose, California, Audrey was the only child of Evelyn and Earl Terry. She was raised in Pleasanton, California by her grandparents, Frank and Mae Nevis, and grew up in the same house with her aunt and uncles who were like siblings.
She graduated from Amador High School in Livermore, California in 1942, and then earned a secretarial degree from a local business college. Her vivid memories of living through the Depression and WWII, her uncles' military service, and the pain of seeing high school friends sent off to Japanese-American internment camps, left a lasting impression throughout her life.
Her first job was as a legal secretary to a Federal Court Judge in San Francisco. After working in other San Francisco law firms, she moved with her family to Red Bluff, California. In 1957, she landed a job as a secretary and administrative assistant to the plant manager of Diamond International, a position she handled skillfully for 28 years until she retired in 1985.
In 1961, she married Robert L. Risberg, a marriage that lasted 51 years until his death in 2012. Audrey and Bob were a good team and they loved spending time together at home or on the road. She dearly loved the home they built in Surrey Village, where one of her favorite activities was sitting on the deck watching the animals make daily visits to the backyard.
Audrey enjoyed politics. She believed voting was a patriotic duty and inspired others to get out and vote. She was the veteran of many state and local campaigns, including managing Bob's first winning campaign for Tehama County Assessor, followed by four more successful re-elections.
Tennis was her true passion, competing in doubles tournaments through the age of 91. Playing and socializing with her dear friends at Valley Oak Tennis Club was her number one retirement pastime.
Audrey loved to travel and served as Bob's co-pilot in their motorhome. Their adventures were often shared with friends, and they especially loved trips to the Oregon Coast and National Parks throughout the West. At age 89, she took her first trip overseas to Europe with her children, fulfilling a lifelong dream, and made other trips to Mexico and Canada well into her 90s.
In March of 2019, she moved to St. Paul, Minnesota, where she happily spent the last nine months of her life. She lived a short distance from her son Jeff's family at The Wellington, an assisted living "hotel" – as she called it – where she made many new friends and was cared for and loved by their wonderful staff.
Audrey is survived by daughter Gretchen Andersen of Red Bluff and Morelia, Mexico; son Jeff Risberg of St. Paul (Margaret); and three grandsons: Dorian Rivera of San Diego, and Patrick and Joey Risberg of Minnesota. She is also survived by her cousins Gary Bedsworth, Richard Hirsch, and Patrick Nevis.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Sunday, January 12, 2019 at the Red Bluff Community Center, 1500 South Jackson Street. She will be laid to rest the following day in Mt. Shasta with her husband Bob, and mother Evelyn France.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Audrey may be made to the , the , and the . Services and online remembrances are being handled by Hoyt-Cole Chapel of the Flowers.
Published in Daily News on Jan. 4, 2020