|
|
AUDREY LOUISE FOX
September 9, 1931 ~ February 27, 2020
When Audrey was a young girl, she traveled by train from Missouri to California with her mother and brothers after her father passed away. Her fondest memory of the cross-country ride was the poppies alongside the tracks in California.
Audrey grew up in Corning, where she later met her husband Sam. Married in 1947, they raised their four children in the local area. In the late 1970s, Audrey and Sam built the Mill Stream Shopping Center in Los Molinos and loved the small town that became their home.
Audrey had a passion for designing her flower beds and gardens to make them picture perfect. Her yards were always filled with beautiful flowers and plants. Through the years Audrey developed an interest in and love for antiques. One of her greatest joys was collecting dolls and she proudly and beautifully displayed them throughout her home.
Audrey is reunited with her father John Bennett, mother and step-father Floy and Truman Bratcher, brothers Lee Bennett, Phillip Bennett, Clinton Bennett, husband Sam Fox, and son Steve Fox.
She is survived by brother JOB (Toy) Bennett, children Sam Fox Jr., Ron (Deni) Fox, Ellie (Rod) Anderson, daughter-in-law MaryJo Fox, grandchildren Jim (Kris) Fox, Michael Fox, Sara (Keith) Rumiano, Kristina (Robert) Landingham, Casey (Amber) Fox, Cory (Megan) Fox, Joe (Reese) Anderson, Jeni (Mike) Kitchell, Wes (Lindsay) Anderson, Katie O'Hara, Megan (Al) Kennedy, Kelly (Ryan) Pettit, 27 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Audrey peacefully passed away in her apartment at Prestige in Chico. Audrey's life will be honored on March 6th at 2 pm at Hall Brother's Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Los Molinos High School Alumni Association PO Box 1031, Los Molinos, CA 96055.
Published in Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020