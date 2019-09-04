|
Augustine (Augie) De Rego Sr.
December 8, 1930 - August 17, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Augustine (Augie) De Rego Sr. announces his passing on August 17th, 2019, at 88 years of age.
A Korean War Veteran, Augie was born and raised on the Big Island of Hawaii. After serving time in the Army he came home to Honokaa, HI and met his future bride Hazel (Tavares) and they married there in 1955. Soon after, Augie brought Hazel and his Mother, Rachel to the Mainland and came to live in Red Bluff, CA. He worked as a Wastewater Supervisor for the City of Red Bluff where he retired with over 25 years of service. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, woodworking, reading, watching action movies and eating Hazel's authentic Hawaiian and Portuguese cooking.
Augustine will be lovingly remembered by his children Peter (Rita), Augustine Jr. (Julie), Lorinda (Robert) Carrel and Brenda(Stephen) Rickel. He will also fondly be remembered by his six grandchildren Zack, Seth, Alaina, Marisa, Brett and Sophia, and by his great-grandchildren Connor, Zayne, and Gabe. Augie will also be greatly missed by his sister Elsie Cypriano, and by his brothers-in-law Henry (Stella) Tavares and George Jr. (Geri) Tavares and by his sister-in-law Velma (Roy) Souza.
Augustine will be laid to rest with his beloved wife Hazel's ashes on Thursday, September 5th, 2019 at 9:30 am, where all are welcome to attend, at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery, 11800 Gas Point Road, Igo, CA 96047.
Published in Daily News on Sept. 4, 2019